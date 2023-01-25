

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $59.226 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $52.185 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $177.902 million from $165.060 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $59.226 Mln. vs. $52.185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $177.902 Mln vs. $165.060 Mln last year.



