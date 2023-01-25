

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $87.01 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $12.34 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.21 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.7% to $482.03 million from $268.25 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



