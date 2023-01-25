

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.52 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $6.16 billion from $5.05 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



