

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced, for 2023 and 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $2.98 to $3.13 and $3.23 to $3.43, respectively. For 2025 and 2026, the company expects to grow 6% to 8%, off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range. This translates to a range of $3.45 to $3.70 for 2025 and $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.



Separately, NextEra Energy, Inc. announced that Eric Silagy, chairman, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company, has notified the company of his intention to retire. Armando Pimentel will rejoin the company and is named president and CEO, FPL. John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO, NextEra Energy, is named chairman, FPL.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEXTERA ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de