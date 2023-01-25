

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $790 million, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $3.24 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $790 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.42 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.44 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



