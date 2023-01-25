

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Wednesday that net income for the fourth quarter declined 14 percent to $826.4 million or $1.40 per share from $962.3 million or $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net premiums written for the quarter grew 16 percent to $12.46 billion from $10.75 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter.



Net premiums earned were $12.89 billion, up 11 percent from $11.60 billion in the previous year.



For the month of December, the company reported net income of $5.8 million or $0.01 per share, sharply lower than $393.3 million or $0.67 per share last year.



Net premiums written for the month increased 15 percent to $3.57 billion from $3.11 billion in the prior year. Net premiums earned were $4.03 billion, up 12 percent from $3.61 billion in the previous year.



