

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $634.86 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $5.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $4.83 billion from $5.31 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



