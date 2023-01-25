

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$64.28 million, or -$1.01 per share. This compares with -$51.27 million, or -$0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $224.87 million from $194.58 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$64.28 Mln. vs. -$51.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.01 vs. -$0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $224.87 Mln vs. $194.58 Mln last year.



