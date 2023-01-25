

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology PLC (STX):



Earnings: -$33 million in Q2 vs. $501 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. $2.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $34 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q2 vs. $3.12 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.05 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.85 - $2.15 Bln



