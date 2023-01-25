

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Wednesday announced the appointment of Carrie Anderson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 6.



Anderson will lead Campbell's finance function, and report to Campbell's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse. Anderson will also become a member of the company's Operating Committee and a Corporate Officer. Anderson succeeds Mick Beekhuizen, who was appointed President of Campbell's Meals & Beverages division in November 2022.



'I am delighted to welcome Carrie to our leadership team. She brings a wide range of diverse, strategic experience and financial discipline, and her expertise in capital management and deployment will help us continue to drive our growth plans and enhance our performance,' said Clouse. 'Her collaborative approach combined with a track record of driving transformation, delivering results and developing strong finance teams will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum in the business.'



Anderson joins Campbell from Integra LifeSciences (IART), a global medical technology company, where she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2019.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAMPBELL SOUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de