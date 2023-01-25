

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $172.30 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $224.04 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.8 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $732 million from $885 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $172.30 Mln. vs. $224.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $732 Mln vs. $885 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $550 - $630 Mln Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.28 - $0.52



