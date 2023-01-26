

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and lab equipment provider, in a preliminary report on Thursday posted a rise in earnings and sales revenue for fiscal 2022, particularly supported by lab division and bioprocess division.



For the full-year, the company registered a net profit of 655.4 million euros or 9.57 euros per share, higher than 553.4 million euros or 8.08 euros per share of 2021.



EBITDA was at 1.410 billion euros as against 1.175 billion euros of last year, whereas EBITDA margin also rose to 33.8 percent from 34.1 percent of last year.



Sales revenue stood at 4.174 billion euros, versus 3.449 billion euros a year ago.



Sales revenue at Bioprocess Solutions moved up to 3.326 billion euros from previous year's 2.727 billion euros.



Lab Products and Services division generated sales revenue of 848.2 million euros, higher than 722.2 million euros of 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Sartorius expects further growth despite demand normalization and anticipated further declines in the Covid-19-related business.



The Group expects its full-year sales revenue to increase by an amount in the low single-digit percentage range. Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the firm projects its revenue increase to be in the high single-digit percentage range.



It also anticipates its underlying EBITDA margin to be around the level of the prior year at 33.8 percent.



For the fiscal 2025, Sartorius has raised its sales revenue target to around 5.5 billion euros, from 5 billion euros, due to inflation-based changes in price levels.



For 2025, the company still expects its underlying EBITDA margin at around 34 percent.



