

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc. (IGG.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 November 2022 decreased to 194.7 million pounds or 45.5 pence per share from 202.6 million pounds or 47.7 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 240.5 million pounds down from 245.2 million pounds in the previous year.



But net trading revenue for the period grew to 494.9 million pounds from 471.9 million pounds in the prior year. Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to 519.1 million pounds.



The company said it is optimistic about the outlook for fiscal year 2023, and it anticipates full year performance to remain in line with its expectations.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IG GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de