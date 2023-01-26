

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc (III.L), a British private equity and venture capital firm, on Thursday posted a sequential rise in its Net Asset Value or NAV per share for the third-quarter to December 31, 2022.



For the period, the Group reported an increase in NAV per share to 16.49 pounds, compared with 14.77 pounds, reported for the September quarter.



The company's like-for-like sales grew in the final quarter averaging 23 percent in the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.



3i Group's Action portfolio reported strong sales, EBITDA, and cash generation in 2022. In the 12 months to January 1, 2023, net sales and EBITDA were 30 percent and 46 percent ahead of 2021.



The Group also generated the total return of 26.8 percent for the nine months to December 31, 2022.



