

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group (RNK.L), a British gambling company, on Thursday reported that its first-half loss before taxation was 107.1 million pounds, compared to profit of 101.5 million pounds a year ago.



Basic loss per share was 21.6 pence, compared to profit of 17.9 pence last year.



Underlying loss per share was 0.8 pence, compared to earnings 2.8 pence a year ago.



LFL underlying operating profit was 4.2 million pounds, down from last year's 24.9 million pounds, reflecting the impact of incremental energy costs and wage inflation in the first half.



Net gaming revenue grew 2 percent to 338.9 million pounds from last year's 333.7 million pounds.



Group underlying LFL net gaming revenue increased 2 percent from last year to 337.4 million pounds. The company noted that 9 percent growth in Digital was partly offset by weakness in Grosvenor venues, which declined 5 percent.



The company said it recorded strong Christmas and New Year trading, particularly in Grosvenor venues, however, it remains cautious about second half given macro-economic conditions.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company maintained operating profit guidance range of between 10 million pounds and 20 million pounds.



In London, Rank Group shares were losing around 1.1 percent to trade at 90 pence.



