

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $199.40 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $168.40 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $173.3 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $975.22 million from $738.95 million last year.



Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $199.40 Mln. vs. $168.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $975.22 Mln vs. $738.95 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MURPHY OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de