

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $379 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $4.05 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $379 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



