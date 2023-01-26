

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 rallied much ahead of its regional peers amidst upbeat earnings updates. Hopes of a softer pace of rate hikes by the Fed also helped sentiment.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,098.71, up 0.78 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,078.02 and 7,102.94.



Only 5 among the 40 scrips in the index are trading in negative territory.



Semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics surged 6.8 percent after it reported a big jump in revenues. Thales and Worldline also rallied more than 2 percent.



Pernod Ricard declined more than 2 percent. Essilor Luxottica shed 1.7 percent.



The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0901, down 0.13 percent from the previous close of 1.0915. The Dollar gained, lifting the Dollar Index by 0.09 percent to 101.74.



The ten-year bond yield has increased 1.9 percent to 2.652% versus the previous close of 2.603%.



