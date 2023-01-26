

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.08 billion, or $13.46 per share. This compares with $2.71 billion, or $17.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Northrop Grumman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $7.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $10.03 billion from $8.64 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.08 Bln. vs. $2.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $13.46 vs. $17.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.57 -Revenue (Q4): $10.03 Bln vs. $8.64 Bln last year.



