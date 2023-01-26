

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $386.3 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $304.0 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $5.23 billion from $4.76 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $386.3 Mln. vs. $304.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q4): $5.23 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de