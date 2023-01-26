

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), an alternative asset manager, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $557.85 million, down from last year's $1.40 billion.



Earnings per share were $0.75, compared to $1.92 last year.



Fee Related earnings per share were $0.88, down from $1.52 last year. Distributable earnings per share fell to $1.07 from last year's $1.71.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues fell to $1.70 billion from prior year's $5.76 billion.



Management and Advisory Fees, Net grew to $1.65 billion from $1.46 billion a year ago.



Total Assets Under Management was $974.7 billion, up 11 percent year-over-year.



Blackstone said it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on February 6. This dividend will be paid on February 13.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKSTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de