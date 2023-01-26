

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



Earnings: $803 million in Q4 vs. -$931 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q4 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $827 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $13.19 billion in Q4 vs. $9.43 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de