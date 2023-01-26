

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Properly Tied recalls about 1,960 children's lounge pants due to violation of federal flammability standards and risk of burn.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled children's sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



The recall involves Properly Tied children's lounge pants made of 100% cotton. The lounge pants were advertised as 'LD Aspen Loungepant.' The lounge pants were available in sizes 2T through YXL and sold in the following print patterns: blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain and forest.



The company has asked customers to immediately take the recalled children's sleepwear away from children, stop using them and contact Properly Tied for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer to return the lounge pants for a full refund.



The products were sold at Sweet Threads, Britches and Bows, May May's, The Carousel, Bundle of Joy, Dragonflies, Tugboat and the Bird, Lora Belle Baby, Peach Tree Kids, Hannah B's and children's product stores nationwide and online at www.properlytied.com from July 2020 through August 2022 for between $19 and $38.



