

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.18 billion, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $3.96 billion, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.58 billion or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $7.94 billion from $7.06 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $4.18 Bln. vs. $3.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.99 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q1): $7.94 Bln vs. $7.06 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VISA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de