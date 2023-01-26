

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $107 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $2.37 billion from $2.69 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $2.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASTMAN CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de