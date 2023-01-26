

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):



Earnings: -$0.7 billion in Q4 vs. $4.6 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q4 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.4 billion or $0.10 per share for the period.



Revenue: $14.0 billion in Q4 vs. $19.5 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.5-11.5 Bln



