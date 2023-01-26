

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $11 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.6% to $1.82 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $11 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $1.82 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEYERHAEUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de