

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK), a German internet services provider, and WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, said on Friday that they have set a price range of 18.50 euros to 22.50 euros per share for the planned initial public offering of IONOS Group SE.



United Internet owns 75.1 percent of IONOS, whereas WP XII Venture holds remaining 24.9 percent.



The IPO includes public offering in Germany, and private placement outside of the country. The offering will start after the Group's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The total proceeds from the IPO are expected in the range of 447 million euros - 543 million euros.



The offering is scheduled to begin on January 30, and continue until February 7.



United Internet and Warburg Pincus are each offering 15 percent of their respective share holdings. This will translate into 15.771 million shares with no par value from United Internet, whereas 5.229 million shares with no par value from Warburg Pincus.



Up to 3.15 million additional existing shares with no par value from the both holdings may also be offered to cover potential over-allotments.



