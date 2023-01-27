

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.20 billion, or $7.69 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $8.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $13.67 billion from $13.21 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.20 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.69 vs. $8.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $8.79 -Revenue (Q4): $13.67 Bln vs. $13.21 Bln last year.



