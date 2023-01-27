

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) are set to reduce pharmacy hours as staffing squeeze continues at their respective pharmacies across the United States, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.



CVS is looking to reduce shift hours at two-third of its about 9,000 locations in the U.S. in March, while Walmart is looking to reduce working hours at their pharmacies by closing two hours earlier at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at most of it about 4,600 stores by March.



Another major pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has also earlier announced a reduction in working hours at thousands of its stores.



