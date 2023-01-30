

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to equity holders of parent was 202.1 million euros or 0.1773 euros per share compared to a loss of 95.8 million euros or 0.0847 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Scheduled revenues increased by 84% to 1.45 billion euros due to a 24% increase in traffic and 48% higher average fares.



Total operating revenues for the third quarter grew to 2.31 billion euros from 1.47 billion euros in the prior year.



While bookings continue to be closer-in than in spring 2020 (pre-Covid), the company said it has reasonable visibility for the remainder of fiscal year 2023, with fiscal year traffic guided at 168 million.



Ryanair expects fourth quarter to be loss making due to the absence of Easter from March.



As announced on 4 January, the company expects fiscal year 2023 profit after tax (pre-exceptionals) to be in a range of 1.325 billion euros - 1.425 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 1.00 billion euros - 1.20 billion euros. The guidance remains heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events in the fourth quarter such as Covid and/or the war in Ukraine.



