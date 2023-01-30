

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L), a British financial and asset management firm, said that Nigel Wilson has decided to retire from the company after over a decade as Chief Executive.



Wilson joined Legal & General Group in 2009 as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed Chief Executive in 2012.



The company said it commences a rigorous process to appoint a successor, considering both internal and external candidates.



Nigel has agreed to continue as Chief Executive until the new Chief Executive starts and he will support a smooth transition following their appointment, the company said in a statement.



