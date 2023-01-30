

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto venture Nuton LLC said that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing with Regulus Resources for a strategic investment of US$15 million.



As per the Financing, Rio Tinto venture Nuton was issued 20.06 million common shares in the capital of Regulus at an issuance price equal to C$1.02 per Common Share.



Upon completion of the Financing, Rio Tinto venture Nuton acquired beneficial ownership and control over 20.06 million Common Shares representing 16.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on completion on a non-diluted basis.



Regulus and Nuton have reached a collaboration agreement wherein Nuton was granted certain investor rights, including allowing Nuton to maintain its equity interest in Regulus if it maintains said interest above 10%. Additionally, Nuton shall be allowed to nominate a director to the board of directors of Regulus.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.