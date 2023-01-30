

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least four people were killed in Russian attacks as fierce battles are raging in the south and east of Ukraine.



Eastern towns constantly come under Russian bombardment since Sunday.



An elderly woman was killed in missile strikes in a residential building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.



Three people were killed in shelling in the southern city of Kherson.



Ukrainian commander Volodymyr Nazarenko said that troops are battling Russian paratroopers near the eastern city of Bakhmut.



'Because for five or six months, near Bakhmut has been a living hell. The enemy is constantly attacking. And we can observe more about how the weather is changing, which, by the way, has a great impact on the combat capability, morale, and living conditions of each soldier,' said Nazarenko, deputy commander of the 'Svoboda' battalion of the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard, in an interview on Ukrainian television Monday.



Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine. 'The question of combat aircraft does not come up at all,' the German leader said in an interview with Tagesspiegel.



The United States and Germany last week pledged to deliver fighter tanks to Ukraine.



