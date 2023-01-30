

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):



Earnings: -$1.61 billion in Q4 vs. $0.30 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$29.35 in Q4 vs. $4.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.89 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.25 per share Revenue: $4.92 billion in Q4 vs. $5.82 billion in the same period last year.



