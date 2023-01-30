WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):
Earnings: $97.14 million in Q1 vs. -$51.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.91 in Q1 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.53 million or $1.11 per share for the period.
Revenue: $719.64 million in Q1 vs. $409.78 million in the same period last year.
