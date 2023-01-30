

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG):



Earnings: -$9.5 million in Q4 vs. $471.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $1.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $422.3 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.53 per share



