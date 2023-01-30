

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) Monday announced that it has appointed Charles Boynton as Chief Financial Officer, effective on February 6.



Further, the company named Prakash Arunkundrum as Chief Operating Officer.



'I am excited to welcome Chuck to Logitech. As a proven global CFO, with established experience in consumer and B2B collaboration technology, he will be a great addition to help drive our long-term growth strategy,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'I also want to thank Nate for his leadership through an incredible period of Logitech's history.'



Boynton will be responsible for the company's financial strategies and worldwide finance organization. He will manage a multi-billion US dollar P&L, as well as tax, treasury, accounting, financial planning and analysis functions.



Boynton spent over three years at Plantronics as CFO and more than eight years in executive or CFO roles in the renewable energy sector at SunPower Corporation.



In connection with the above, Nate Olmstead has resigned from his position as Logitech's CFO and member of Logitech's Group Management Team effective on February 6, 2023 corresponding to Boynton's first day of employment.



