

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drink manufacturer A.G.BARR plc (BAG.L) Tuesday said it expects revenue to grow 17% on a reported basis for the year ended January 29, 2023, at about 315 million pounds. In the previous year revenue was 268.6 million pounds.



The company also sees full-year profit, up from last year, and slightly ahead of market expectations.



'Thanks to the contribution from all our teams, we have performed strongly across the year. This positive performance has been supported by continued brand investment and great sales execution. We have accelerated the development of the business, further building our portfolio of differentiated brands with the acquisition of Boost and taking full ownership of MOMA. As we enter a new financial year we are well placed to continue to develop and grow through our clear and consistent value-driven strategy,' commented Roger White, Chief Executive.



Looking ahead into 2023/24, the company expects revenue to grow across the group.



Full-year results are expected to be announced on March 28.



