LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a radio frequency communications products maker, Tuesday reported revenue of 8.4 million pounds for the first half of the year, a 5% growth from 8 million pounds last year.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA, was however 1 million pounds, down from 1.1 million pounds a year ago.
Looking forward, the company sees weaker trading in fiscal 2023 than current market expectation, due to current shortage of semiconductor components.
Additionally, Filtronic today said it received a new contract worth over 2 million pounds with a leading global provider of low earth orbit satellite communications equipment.
Revenue from the contract is expected to be recognised in calendar year 2023, the company said.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
FILTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de