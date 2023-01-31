

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a radio frequency communications products maker, Tuesday reported revenue of 8.4 million pounds for the first half of the year, a 5% growth from 8 million pounds last year.



Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA, was however 1 million pounds, down from 1.1 million pounds a year ago.



Looking forward, the company sees weaker trading in fiscal 2023 than current market expectation, due to current shortage of semiconductor components.



Additionally, Filtronic today said it received a new contract worth over 2 million pounds with a leading global provider of low earth orbit satellite communications equipment.



Revenue from the contract is expected to be recognised in calendar year 2023, the company said.



