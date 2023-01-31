

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATE) reported net income of 99.8 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, up 63.9% from last year. Earnings per share was 529.01 yen compared to 310.03 yen. The company noted that, although procurement costs rose, sales mix tilted towards more-profitable products, and the weaker yen also had the effect of increasing sales and profits. Net sales were 412.8 billion yen, an increase of 37.6% from previous year.



Advantest has not changed its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal 2022. The company expects net sales of 550.0 billion yen, and net income of 130.0 billion yen.



Also, Advantest announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Taiwan-based Shin Puu Technology Co., Ltd., a supplier of printed circuit boards that manufactures and assembles PCBs, key components used in electronics.



Advantest CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida said: 'The acquisition of Shin Puu is part of our medium- to long-term growth strategy to expand our test and measurement solutions across the continuously evolving semiconductor value chain.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.