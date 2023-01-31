

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - Singulus Technologies (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported preliminary 2022 EBIT of between 4 and 6 million euros. Revenues are projected in a range of 86 to 91 million euros, representing an increase of around 30% compared with the previous year. Order intake was 57 million euros compared to 111.5 million euros, last year.



Assuming the company receives the outstanding test certificates as expected, the company plans for the year 2023 further increasing sales and improved earnings ratios compared with the past business year 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.