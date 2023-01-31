

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent of 72.59 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of 83.75 billion yen, last year. Basic profit per share was 192.66 yen compared to a loss of 222.01 yen. Operating revenues were 1.73 trillion yen, an increase of 16.5%.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 60 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 159.23 yen; and operating revenues of 2.45 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.