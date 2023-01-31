

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom major Orange group (ORAN) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jean-François Fallacher as CEO of Orange France from April 3.



Fallacher, currently CEO of Orange Spain, will replace Fabienne Dulac, who has been leading the French unit for the past eight years. The company noted that Dulac has chosen to take on new challenges within the Group. She will remain on the Executive Committee and contribute to the deployment of the upcoming strategic plan.



In Orange Spain, Fallacher will be replaced by Ludovic Pech, the current Chief Financial Officer of Orange Middle East & Africa. Fallacher will remain a member of Orange Spain's Board of Directors.



Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, said, 'I would like to thank Fabienne Dulac for her commitment over eight years as head of Orange France. Through her action, she has strengthened the network leadership and customer excellence of Orange in France. During this time, Orange played an essential role in the success of the deployment of Fiber in France. Thanks to her work and that of her teams, France can today boast of having the most extensive Fiber network in Europe. We will continue to work together in the coming months.'



