

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income was $12.75 billion or $3.09 per share, up from $8.87 million or $2.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $3.40 per share, compared to $2.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues and other income increased to $95.43 billion from $84.97 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $94.67 billion for the quarter.



However, the company's oil-equivalent production in the quarter remained relatively flat with the prior-year quarter at 3.82 million barrels per day.



