Dover Corp (DOV) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $264 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.139 billion from $1.989 billion last year.



Outlook:



For the full year Dover (DOV) expects adjused EPS to be in the range of $8.85 to $9.05.



Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.87 for the year.



Dover Corp Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $264 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.15 -Revenue (Q4): $2.139 Bln vs. $1.989 Bln last year.



