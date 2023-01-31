

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $95.0 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $148.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $135.0 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.00 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $95.0 Mln. vs. $148.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.78



