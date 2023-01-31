

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $246 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $427 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $246 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.