WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for A.O. Smith Corp (AOS):
Earnings: -$120.1 million in Q4 vs. $139.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.78 in Q4 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $131.6 million or $0.86 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.79 per share Revenue: $936.1 million in Q4 vs. $995.5 million in the same period last year.
