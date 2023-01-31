

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) said, for 2023, net income attributable to stockholders of the parent is projected to be NT$34.55~NT$36.10 billion, representing a decrease of 5.4%~1.2% from last year. Net earnings per share are expected to be NT$4.45~NT$4.65, a decrease of 5.4%~1.2% year over year.



For 2023, the company expects total revenue to increase by 2.1%~2.8%, to NT$221.27~NT$222.79 billion. The company expects the increase in revenue to be driven by increases in mobile communications revenue, broadband access revenue, and data communications revenue, as well as revenue coming from the expansion of emerging business in the digital economy.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



